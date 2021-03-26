Nanjangud Rathothsava held with curbs

The famed Nanjangud Pancharathothsava or ‘Doddajatre’ was held in the temple town about 24 km from Mysuru on Friday amidst the second wave of the pandemic.

The authorities had scaled down the event and restricted the attendance to the local community banning the entry of outsiders. But hundreds of people from the temple town had gathered to witness the event which was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The rituals associated with the event was conducted as per traditions by the temple priests after which the chariots were pulled by the devotees around the car street. The car festival would draw thousands of people from all over the region during the pre-pandemic days and devotees would occupy all vantage points to witness the annual event.

But the growing concern of the emerging second wave of the pandemic forced the authorities to scale down the festivities. Though the number of people witnessing the event was relatively less, it was a large gathering with no social distancing and compliance with COVID-19 regulations.

While the five small rathas or chariots dedicated to different deities were taken around the temple, the main chariot, Gouthama Ratha, was not used this year.