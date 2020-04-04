Karnataka

Nanjangud Rathothsava cancelled

But youth brigade keep alive the tradition

The famed Nanjangud Rathothsava which was scheduled to take place on Saturday was cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the lockdown to prevent its spread.

However, to keep alive the tradition, a group of local youngsters fabricated a miniature ratha not measuring more than 2 ft., offered prayers and pulled it along the deserted car street in the early hours of the day coinciding with the auspicious time during which special prayers were conducted inside the Srikanteshwara temple.

This was in contrast to the sight of five giant chariots amidst a sea of humanity circumambulating the temple to witness which people from all over the State would congregate a day or two before the event every year.

The Muzrai Department authorised only the conduct of prayers and other rituals by the priests inside the temple which is out of bounds to the public since the last 2 weeks. This is true for all temples - nearly 35,000 of them - coming under the department.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 9:20:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/nanjangud-rathothsava-cancelled/article31259212.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY