Nanjangud Rathothsava cancelled

The famed Nanjangud Rathothsava which was scheduled to take place on Saturday was cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the lockdown to prevent its spread.

However, to keep alive the tradition, a group of local youngsters fabricated a miniature ratha not measuring more than 2 ft., offered prayers and pulled it along the deserted car street in the early hours of the day coinciding with the auspicious time during which special prayers were conducted inside the Srikanteshwara temple.

This was in contrast to the sight of five giant chariots amidst a sea of humanity circumambulating the temple to witness which people from all over the State would congregate a day or two before the event every year.

The Muzrai Department authorised only the conduct of prayers and other rituals by the priests inside the temple which is out of bounds to the public since the last 2 weeks. This is true for all temples - nearly 35,000 of them - coming under the department.