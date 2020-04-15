Nanjangud pharma company raw material tests negative for coronavirus

The samples drawn from the raw material imported by the pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud near here have shown negative for coronavirus.

Revealing this to reporters at a press conference in Mysuru on Wednesday, Additional Director General of Police Parashiva Murthy said the report was issued by National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, which tested the samples.

More than 40 people working in the company had tested positive for COVID-19 since March 26 and the Mysuru district police, which is investigating the source of infection, had decided to test the raw material the company had imported from China.

However, Mr. Murthy said the investigations into the source of infection was continuing.

It may be recalled here that the pharmaceutical company – Jubilant Generics Limited – had earlier ruled out the possibility of the raw material carrying any virus as the same had been shipped from China in normal containers and had taken 21 days to reach the plant by sea route. The company had also sought to clarify that the raw material had not been imported in a cold chain or refrigerated container to suspect that it could have contained the virus.