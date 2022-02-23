Nanjangud MLA seeks ₹30 crore for lift irrigation project in Yediyala

A request in the regard has been submitted by Nanjangud MLA B Harshavardhan to Minister for Water Resources Govind Karjol

Nanjangud MLA B Harshavardhan has urged the Karnataka Government to ensure that ₹30 crore is set aside in the State Budget for a proposed lift irrigation project in Yediyala region of his constituency.

A request in the regard has been submitted to Minister for Water Resources Govind Karjol who has promised to look into the request.

On February 23, Mr Harshavardhan said the lift irrigation project will help fill up 12 dried-up tanks in Nanjangud taluk, which would cater to the requirements of 20 villages. “The groundwater level has depleted significantly in these villages. Hence, refilling the tanks by lifting water from Nugu river basin would help recharge the groundwater,” he said.

He claimed that the project was conceived in 2016-17 when V Srinivas Prasad, Chamarajanagar MP, who represented Nanjangud segment in the Assembly, was a Minister in the State Government. “However, the project has not taken off due to lack of funds. The work can be completed in about nine months if the required funds are made available,” he said.

Funds for barrier

Mr Harshavardhan said funds were required to construct a barrier wall for the Sri Sadhguru Mahadeva Thathayya’s Gaddige near Sangama, the confluence of Kabini and Nugu, in his constituency. While seeking funds for construction of the barrier wall, the MLA explained that some of the bridges built across river Nugu had become weak due to heavy rains in the last three years. A few other bridges have to be upgraded.

The Sangama had witnessed heavy floods in the last three years, he pointed out.