‘Nanjangud company will resume operations soon’

MYSURU

23 May 2020 07:23 IST

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai indicated that Jubilant Generics Limited, the pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud which had become a COVID-19 hotspot, will resume operations soon with the guidelines by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Friday, Mr Bommai said the Health Department had written to ICMR, which had in response sent guidelines.

Mr. Bommai said the district administration will take all the necessary steps before the premises is reopened with the stipulated restrictions. The firm had also written to the government seeking permission to resume operations in the light of its agreement with an U.S. company to manufacture and sell remdesivir, regarded as a potential therapy for COVID-19.

