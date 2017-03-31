Nanjangud byelections: It’s a testing ground for caste equations here

Nestled amidst temples and brown fields baked under the scorching sun, Nanjangud, about 24 km from Mysuru, known for religious tourism, is emerging as an unlikely epicentre of the political activity of the State with byelections slated for April 9.

This will be a prestige contest for the Congress and the Opposition BJP, and is expected to test the existing caste equations, besides forging new ones. For Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in particular, it is a challenge akin to the Chamundeshwari byelections of 2006, when he won by a wafer-thin margin of 257 votes. Though the official Congress candidate is Kalale Keshavmurthy, who contested from Nanjangud on JD(S) ticket in 2013 and lost, the outcome will be seen as a reflection of Mr. Siddaramaiah’s popularity.

V. Srinivas Prasad, contesting on BJP ticket, hopes to wreak revenge on the Congress for dropping him from the Cabinet. A defeat may mean a political Waterloo for him, while a victory will reaffirm his credentials as a Dalit leader in the region. This, the BJP hopes, will help consolidate the Dalit vote and tilt the scales in its favour in the 2018 Assembly elections. With the backing of the Lingayats — who happen to be the single largest vote block — the BJP hopes to conjure up a combination in the constituency that can also be replicated elsewhere next year.

History, though, favours the Congress, which has won in nine out of 13 elections held since 1957 and lost thrice to Janata Dal, in its different avatars, and to an Independent in 1967. However, Mr. Srinivas Prasad is not only on his home turf, he has been a five-time MP from Chamarajanagar, apart from being elected as an MLA from Nanjangud in 2008 and 2013. He wields a strong influence among the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes who constitute almost 30 per cent of the nearly 2 lakh electorate in the constituency. He launched a series of Swabhimana Samaveshas and tried to project his omission from the Cabinet as a slight to the Dalits.

However, not all Dalits are impressed, and a section dislike his association with the BJP. The resultant split in the votes is what the Congress hopes to gain, in addition to the consolidation of OBCs who back Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He hopes that welfare schemes like Anna Bhagya will stand him in good stead among the poor. Together, the SC, STs and the OBCs account for almost 40-45 % of the voters whose support holds the key to the constituency.

The bypolls is turning out to be evenly poised and may be too close a call as the absence of the JD(S) in the fray has made it a direct contest.

A burst of development

The dusty hinterland of Nanjangud is among the more backward areas in the region. But, it never had it so good in recent years. Asphalted roads linking villages and concrete streets laid in various localities; integrated drinking water projects covering clusters of hamlets that ensure water supply at least once in two days if not daily despite the severity of drought; the ongoing construction for a community hall or new classrooms for schools in most villages ....

“The region has seen more development in the last nine months than in the last nine years,” says Madegowda, a senior citizen of Chinnadagudihundi, on the outskirts of Nanjangud town. His statement is seconded by a few other people like Mahadesha of Goluru who avers that things are looking rosy on the infrastructure front, be it water, road or drainage — the basic demands of the electorate across the constituency.

Nanjangud is part of Chamarajanagar Parliamentary constituency and in recent times, it has witnessed rapid urbanisation and industrialisation. But the rural hinterland has been languishing all these years. However, the Congress, with its development plank, pumped in more than ₹600 crore into the constituency when byelections to the constituency became imminent following Mr. Prasad’s resignation a few months ago.