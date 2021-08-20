Karnataka

Nandini Sihi Utsava

Shivamogga Cooperative Milk Union, on Thursday, launched a Nandini Sihi Utsava – Nandini Sweet Festival - and consumers will get the milk products at 10% discount. The consumers spread across Shivamogga, Davanagere and Chitradurga districts will get this benefit.

The union has 1,188 milk producers’ cooperative societies across these three districts. These societies contribute 6.30 lakh kg of milk every day to the union.

K.S. Basavaraj, managing director of the union, said the festival had been launched to promote Nandini products. Union chairman D. Anand inaugurated the festival at the union’s hi-tech parlour on Thursday.


