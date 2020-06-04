‘Nandini on Wheels’ launched

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) celebrated World Milk Day on Monday (June 1) by launching Nandini on Wheels to showcase and sell its wide range of milk and milk products to consumers near their neighbourhood and at their convenience.

According to a KMF release, Managing Director B.C. Sathish launched Nandini milk and milk products display-cum-sales van. This van will move in and around the Bengaluru. KMF also launched Nandini Turmeric Milk, which is rich in antioxidants. It is an antibacterial and antiviral, and protects human cells from damage and lowers the risk of infection and diseases, the release stated.