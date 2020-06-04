Karnataka

‘Nandini on Wheels’ launched

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) celebrated World Milk Day on Monday (June 1) by launching Nandini on Wheels to showcase and sell its wide range of milk and milk products to consumers near their neighbourhood and at their convenience.

According to a KMF release, Managing Director B.C. Sathish launched Nandini milk and milk products display-cum-sales van. This van will move in and around the Bengaluru. KMF also launched Nandini Turmeric Milk, which is rich in antioxidants. It is an antibacterial and antiviral, and protects human cells from damage and lowers the risk of infection and diseases, the release stated.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 1:56:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/nandini-on-wheels-launched/article31743725.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY