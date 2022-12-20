Nandini offers 19 sweets at 20% discount in Sihi Utsava scheme

December 20, 2022 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - bengaluru

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has provided milk and milk products under the brand Nandini for over 50 years. To create brand awareness about Nandini sweets, Nandini Managing Director B.C Sathish launched the Nandini Sihi Utsava scheme where consumers can obtain 19 sweets at a 20%.

Apart from the usual sweets like Mysore Pak, Dharwad Peda, Jamoon and Rasgulla, 10 more sweets have been added under the scheme. They are Khova Badam Roll, Khova Choco Nutty Roll, Khova Cashew Roll, Khova Laddu, Karadantu, Kaju Katli, Green Gram Laddu, Rice Kheer mix, Paneer Burfi and Kaladand.

The discount on the sweets is open to consumers in Karnataka for 30 days.