Nandini milk to cost ₹ 3 more from today

July 31, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet, which met on July 27, had cleared the proposal to raise the prices of Nandini milk and curd. | Photo Credit: Sudhakar Jain

Bengaluru Prices of Nandini milk and curd will cost ₹3 more per litre/kg from Tuesday. The Karnataka Milk Federation resorted to the hike so that the proceeds from the hike could be passed on to milk producers who are in distress.

The prices of curd and butter milk have been increased by ₹3 per kg and by ₹1 per 200 ml sachet, respectively.

It may be noted that the KMF was permitted to increase the selling price of milk by ₹3 a litre after a meeting convened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gave approval to its proposal. The State Cabinet, which met on July 27, had cleared the proposal to raise the prices.

The KMF said dairy farmers in the State were in distress owing to increase in cattle management costs because of several reasons, including shortage of fodder due to heavy and continuous rain in 2022 and lumpy skin disease that had affected cattle health. In fact, the delay in increasing procurement prices of milk had resulted in about 35,000 farmers shunning dairying. This had resulted in milk production reducing by about 10 lakh litres a day, the KMF said.

Despite the hike, the selling price of Nandini milk in Karnataka was cheaper when compared to neighbouring States, the KMF said.

