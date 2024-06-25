GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nandini milk price hike: Increase of ₹2 proportionate to 50 ml extra milk per sachet, says Siddaramaiah

With an additional 50 ml of milk, KMF will sell 550 ml packet at a revised cost of ₹24 and 1,050 ml sachet at ₹44.

Updated - June 25, 2024 05:24 pm IST

Published - June 25, 2024 04:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of milk being procured from farmers at a milk producers co-operative society in Bannikuppe village of Ramanagaram taluk. CM Siddaramaiah has said that the average daily milk production in Karnataka has gone up from 90 lakh litres to 99 lakh litres per day.

A file photo of milk being procured from farmers at a milk producers co-operative society in Bannikuppe village of Ramanagaram taluk. CM Siddaramaiah has said that the average daily milk production in Karnataka has gone up from 90 lakh litres to 99 lakh litres per day. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Amid sharp reactions from the Opposition following an increase in the price of Nandini milk, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has defended the move stating it is “not a hike”. He said the Karnataka Milk Federation will be charging ₹2 more for the 50 ml extra milk per sachet that will be provided to consumers.

Clarifying that there will be no increase in the price of Nandini milk, the CM said in a statement that each milk packet will now contain an additional 50 ml of milk, and the price will be proportionally increased for the increased volume.

This move by KMF was taken to ensure that dairy farmers who had surplus production were not rejected at the procurement centres, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Extra volume, extra price

Currently, the 500 ml toned milk packet of Nandini costs ₹22. Now, KMF will replace this 550 ml packet at a revised cost of ₹24. Similarly, the 1000 ml (1 litre) packet which was priced at ₹42 will now be sold as 1,050 ml sachet at ₹44.

Prices will go up for other categories of milk as well under the Nandini brand.

Nandini milk varietyRevised prices after hike
Santrupti milk₹57
Samrudhi milk₹53
Shubham Gold₹51
Homogenised Shubham milk₹51
Shubham milk₹50
Special milk₹50
Homogenised cow’s milk₹48
Homogenised toned milk₹45
Toned milk ₹44
Double toned milk₹43

Taking to X, the CM said that compared to last year, milk production in Karnataka had increased by 15%. “Last year, the average daily production was 90 lakh liters, whereas this year, it has increased to an average of 99 lakh liters per day. To accommodate this surplus production and ensure farmers are not turned away, KMF has decided to increase the milk content in each packet by 50 ml, with only a ₹2 charge for the additional milk. There is no increase in the per unit price of milk,” he wrote.

Increased milk production

Addressing last year’s ₹3 hike in milk prices, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the additional funds collected had been utilised towards growing dairy farming in the State. “When our government came into power, the average daily milk collection in the state was around 72 lakh liters. We implemented a ₹3 increase in the milk price, directing the additional funds directly to farmers, making dairy farming more profitable. Additionally, good rainfall this year has ensured ample green fodder for cattle. Due to these factors, milk production has now reached nearly 1 crore litres per day,” he said.

StateCost of 1 ltr milk
Karnataka Nandini ₹44
Kerala Milma₹52
Delhi Mother Dairy₹54
Gujarat Amul₹56
Maharashtra Amul₹56
Andhra Pradesh₹58

