Nandini milk price hiked by ₹3 a litre

The entire hike will be passed on to farmers who are in distress due to attack of Lumpy Skin Disease and high input costs, KMF said

November 14, 2022 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The price hike comes at a time when dairy farmers have been facing heat of high input cost. The last hike of ₹2 came in February 2020.

The price hike comes at a time when dairy farmers have been facing heat of high input cost. The last hike of ₹2 came in February 2020. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

The cost of Nandini milk, marketed by Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), is set to increase by ₹3 a litre from Tuesday. While the current price is ₹37 per litre of toned milk, it will cost ₹40 per litre from Tuesday.

The announcement by KMF was made on Monday. The price hike comes at a time when dairy farmers have been facing heat of high input cost. The last hike of ₹2 came in February 2020. According to KMF, the entire ₹3 hike will be passed on to farmers who are in distress due to attack of Lumpy Skin Disease and high input costs.

