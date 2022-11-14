Nandini milk price hiked by ₹3 a litre

November 14, 2022 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The cost of Nandini milk, marketed by Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), is set to increase by ₹3 a litre from Tuesday. While the current price is ₹37 per litre of toned milk, it will cost ₹40 per litre from Tuesday.

The announcement by KMF was made on Monday. The price hike comes at a time when dairy farmers have been facing heat of high input cost. The last hike of ₹2 came in February 2020. According to KMF, the entire ₹3 hike will be passed on to farmers who are in distress due to attack of Lumpy Skin Disease and high input costs.