Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Tuesday launched Nandini milk fortified with Vitamin A and D to market across the State.

KMF, in a press release, said that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had earlier issued orders to fortify the milk, as it was a good strategy to address micro-nutrient malnutrition.

Fortification of milk with Vitamin A and D is necessary in India to overcome deficiencies found in 70 to 80% of the population.