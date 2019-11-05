Nandi statue atop Chamundi Hills gets ‘mastakabhisheka’

The statue of Nandi atop Chamundi Hills was bathed in many ingredients here on Monday as part of “mastakabhisheka” which was watched by hundreds of devotees and tourists.

The annual ritual was held under the auspices of a group who are regular morning walkers to the hill since about a decade. The group is known as “Betta Hattuvavara Balaga.”

After the “mastakabhisheka”, puja was performed to the statue, specially decorating it with flowers.

The ritual is usually performed by the group on the first Monday of ‘Karthika’ season of the Hindu calendar.

The statue was bathed in 49 items including ghee, curd, coconut water, kumkum, turmeric, rice flour, fruits, honey and milk. After the statue was cleaned with water, the priests performed the “abhisheka” chanting hymns.

Some foreign tourists captured the rituals in their cameras and took selfies in front of the statue.