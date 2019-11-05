Nandi statue atop Chamundi Hills gets ‘mastakabhisheka’

The statue of Nandi atop Chamundi Hills was bathed in many ingredients here on Monday as part of “mastakabhisheka” which was watched by hundreds of devotees and tourists.
The annual ritual was held under the auspices of a group who are regular morning walkers to the hill since about a decade. The group is known as “Betta Hattuvavara Balaga.”
After the “mastakabhisheka”, puja was performed to the statue, specially decorating it with flowers.
The ritual is usually performed by the group on the first Monday of ‘Karthika’ season of the Hindu calendar.
The statue was bathed in 49 items including ghee, curd, coconut water, kumkum, turmeric, rice flour, fruits, honey and milk. After the statue was cleaned with water, the priests performed the “abhisheka” chanting hymns.
Some foreign tourists captured the rituals in their cameras and took selfies in front of the statue.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor