Nandi statue at Kalaburagi temple found disfigured

October 17, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Muttaga villagers demand stringent action against miscreants for destroying peace and secular fabric of society

The Hindu Bureau

A statue of Nandi at the Kanthi Basaveshwara Temple in Muttaga village of Shahabad taluk of Kalaburagi district was destroyed by miscreants here on Tuesday.

According to sources, the miscreants disfigured a portion of the Nandi’s face placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Kanthi Basaveshwar Temple situated on the outskirts of the village.

On Tuesday morning, the temple priest found that the statue was destroyed and a portion of the Nandi idol was thrown outside the temple.

The villagers gathered at the temple and demanded stringent action against the miscreants who were involved in destroying the peace and secular fabric in the village through such incidents.

