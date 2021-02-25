Nandi Hills to be developed as international tourist destination with rope way

Bengaluru

Nandi Hills, near Bengaluru, will be developed into an international tourist destination, and the ropeway project would be completed in the next three to four months, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said on Thursday.

“There has been a popular demand from the public for a rope way for the past 15 years. Though an international agency had earlier agreed to execute the project, it was later dropped,” the Minister, who is also in charge of Chickballapur district, told reporters after inspecting works at Nandi Hills.

“Now, the dream project is becoming a reality. More than 10 acres will be allotted at the foothills for a parking area. The work will be completed in three to four months. The tender will be called soon to allocate the work order,” he added.

The Minister said that Nandi Hills, being just 30 km from the State capital, could be reached in an hour, and efforts were on to develop the area. To develop Nandi Hills as an international destination, he said the government had sanctioned ₹10 crore towards development of infrastructure. “It has been decided to completely ban the use of plastic in Nandi Hills,” he added.

Among other plans, Dr. Sudhakar said that trekking trails to five hills surrounding Nandi Hills had been planned along with eco-tourism, conservation of archeaological monuments, infrastructure development. "Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will give priority for tourism sector in the coming budget."