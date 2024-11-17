Nandi emerges in different hues as devotees perform Maha Abhisheka

The monolithic statue of Nandi at Chamundi Hills was the cynosure of all eyes as devotees performed the annual anointment with religious fervour here on Sunday.

An initiative of Bettada Balaga Charitable Trust, this was the 19th year of Maha Abhisheka to the statue which measures 16 ft. in height and 25 ft. in length and is reckoned to be at least 350 years.

The anointment ceremony commenced at around 8.30 a.m. and a battery of priests officiated the proceedings which included bathing the statue with milk, tender coconut water, sugarcane juice, sandal paste, vermillion, curds, ghee, honey, etc., all of which was poured from wooden scaffolding that was constructed for the purpose.

N. Govinda, secretary of the Bettada Balaga Trust said 300 litres of milk, 250 liters of curds, 20 kg of ghee were among 32 ingredients that were used for the mahabhisheka. It was held in six stages and Suttur Mutt seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami, Somananthananda of Adi Chunchanagiri Mutt, and Chidananda of Hosamutt were present.

The event concluded with Kanaka Abhisheka and large quantity of flowers were poured amidst the chanting of the hymns and the idol was decorated with garlands.

Explaining the genesis of the mahabhisheka to Nandi, Mr. Govinda said the idea germinated in 2006 as there was a perception that Nandi statue lay neglected.

‘’There are various accounts that states that Maha Abhisheka used to be conducted by the maharajas but was discontinued decades ago. A few regular morning walkers at Chamundi Hills decided to revive the practice, came together to form the trust and it is conducted the event during Karthika masa every year since then,” said Mr. Govinda.

The Maha Abhisheka was witnessed by hundreds of people.

