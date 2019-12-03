Nanaiah opposes Coorg Village project near Raja’s Seat

Veteran politician M.C. Nanaiah has taken strong exception to the proposed Coorg Village project coming up near Raja’s Seat in Madikeri.

Coorg Village entails the construction of kiosks and stalls to sell home-made products of self-help groups and ethnic products of the district. The Department of Tourism has taken up the project, expected to cost nearly ₹98 lakh.

However, Mr. Nanaiah said in Madikeri on Tuesday that it was an ill-conceived project and the money could be better utilised for the ecological enrichment of the Raja Seat garden and its surroundings. He said the interests of vested interest groups were being promoted, ignoring the public interest, with such initiatives. He opined that sudden developments were bound to result in the concretisation of the pristine surroundings of Raja Seat.

Mr. Nanaiah said Raja’s Seat is maintained by the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, and as per the conservation norms, no concrete building can be constructed within 100 m of a protected area. He said the money set aside for the Coorg Village project would be better spent on creating a pathway for the public to savour the natural beauty of the area.

Mr. Nanaiah also alleged that the Deputy Commissioner of the district was being misled and was encouraging “anti-environment” projects. Saying that indiscriminate promotion of tourism at the cost of the environment harms the fragile ecology of the district, he called upon the public to oppose such projects.