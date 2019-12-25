Namoshi urges teachers to enrol their names

The former MLC Shashil G. Namoshi has urged teachers working in the seven districts of North-East constituency to enrol their names in the electoral list for the teachers constituency of the Legislative Council before January 10, 2020.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, Mr. Namoshi said that the officials concerned were misleading teachers about eligibility criteria and registration procedures. “Officers were confusing the applicants asking for minimum six years of service to register their names; but you need to have completed only three years of service at least to be eligible for enrolling your names,” he added.

Providing the latest data on enrolment in the seven districts of Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Ballari, Harapanahalli and Koppal coming under the North-East Teachers Constituency, Mr. Namoshi said that only 65 % of teachers have enrolled compared to the last elections in 2014.

In 2014, 31,635 applicants had enrolled in the electoral list; this time, it is only 20,756 applicants. In Kalaburagi constituency, only 6,309 have enrolled their names this time, whereas in 2014, 9,742 teachers had enrolled their names. In Bidar, only 3,815 applicants have enrolled their names this time against the 6,877 applicants in 2014.

Teachers can register their names in nearby schools or colleges. The applicant’s name would appear in the list based on the jurisdiction in which he is residing and not where he is working.

Mr. Namoshi also requested the Regional Commissioner’s office to release the draft electoral list in Excel format instead of PDF format.

He said that the BJP core committee will finalise candidates. Mr. Namoshi exuded the confidence that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel would repose faith in him and give him party ticket.

He also welcomed the steps taken by Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S.Suresh Kumar to ensure that the interests of teachers are taken care of. He demanded that the new pension scheme be scrapped in the interest of all government employees and the old pension scheme restored. Employees appointed post April 1, 2006 were neither included in the new pension scheme nor the old pension scheme.

He also demanded that the government fill vacancies in the posts of dance, music and drawing teachers across the State.