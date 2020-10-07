Namoshi, Mattur file nomination papers

KALABURAGI

07 October 2020 18:22 IST

Congress candidate and Member of Legislative Council Sharanappa Mattur and BJP candidate Shashil G. Namoshi filed their nomination papers in the elections to the North East Teachers Constituency of the Legislative Council here on Wednesday.

Mr. Mattur was accompanied by the former Minister and Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge and Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh, while Mr. Namoshi was accompanied by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and legislators Rajkumar Patil Telkur, Basavaraj Mattimud, Avinash Jadhav and B.G. Patil.

Both the candidates submitted their nomination papers to Regional Commissioner and Returning Officer N.V. Prasad.

Speaking to media representatives after filing nomination papers, Mr. Mattur expressed the confidence of his re-election.

“As a representative of Kalyana Karnataka’s teaching community in the Council, I have worked towards addressing each and every problem of teachers in the last six years. I have taken up both individual problems as well as collective issues. I have been the most accessible people’s representative in the State. Teachers have seen my style of work and the way I positively respond to their problems and I am sure that they will re-elect me,” Mr. Mattur said.

Mr. Eshwarappa also exuded the confidence of Mr. Namoshi winning the polls.

“It is an election of the educated. Teachers who are well aware of the happenings in the State and the country are the voters here. I am confident that they are aware of the development initiatives of the B.S. Yediyurappa government in the State and the Narendra Modi government in the Centre and vote for the BJP candidate. Mr. Namoshi, who lost the election the last time, will definitely win this time. Our party has deputed seven legislators in Kalaburagi to ensure his victory. We have won the Lok Sabha polls, Assembly polls and we will win these Council polls as well,” Mr. Eshwarappa said.

The election is scheduled for October 28 and the last date for filing nomination papers is October 8. Scrutiny of nomination papers would be taken up on October 9 and the last date for withdrawing nomination papers is October 12. Counting of votes would be taken up on November 2.