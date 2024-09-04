GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Namoshi blames officials, Congress leaders as teacher’s name gets dropped from award list

Clarifying that the teacher’s name was dropped as she was an office-bearer of the teachers association, the DDPI adds that she has now been included in the list for the award

Published - September 04, 2024 08:12 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MLC Shashil Namoshi has criticised the Deputy Director of Public Instruction for dropping the name of an assistant teacher from Sedam taluk in Kalaburagi district after it was shortlisted for the Best Awards Annual Awards 2024-25.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, Mr. Namoshi said that Annapurna S. Banar, assistant teacher in the Government Higher Primary School in Kodla of Sedam taluk, whose name was shortlisted for the Best Teachers Annual Award 2024-25, was dropped from the list later.

In the first list that was released on Wednesday, eight teachers from the higher primary section and 16 teachers from the primary section were selected for the annual awards to be conferred on Teacher’s Day.

In the primary section, 16 teachers, three each from Afzalpur and Chittapur taluks, two teachers each from Sedam, Kalaburagi South, Chincholi and Aland taluks, and one teacher each from Jewargi and Kalaburagi North, were selected for the awards.

Surprisingly, in the revised list of awards, the name of Ms. Banar from Kodla in Sedam taluk was removed. Mr. Namoshi accused the officials and Congress leaders of politicising the selection of award winners.

The former MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur said that the teacher’s name was dropped from the awards list on the direction of Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Suryakant Madane speaking to presspersons clarified that the teacher’s name was dropped as she was an office-bearer of the teachers association. He, however, added that the teacher’s name has now been included in the list for the award.

Published - September 04, 2024 08:12 pm IST

