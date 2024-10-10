Namma Yatri ride booking app launched in Kalaburagi

After successfully operating in cities in south Karnataka, Namma Yatri, one of the leading mobile applications for ride booking, was launched in Kalaburagi on October 8.

Kalaburagi South MLA Allamaprabhu Patil launched the app for public use at the district administrative complex, in the presence of Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, officials from transport and police departments, and auto drivers.

Terming the app a game-changer that could revolutionise urban commute in towns and cities across the Kalyana Karnataka region, Mr. Patil called upon auto and cab drivers and the general public to make use of the app that offers a win-win situation for both commuters and drivers.

After the launch, Mr. Patil and Ms. Taranum distributed Namma Yatri kits to the partner drivers. They later took a ride in an auto near the district administrative complex.

Namma Yatri is an open mobility application developed by Juspay Technologies to empower drivers by providing direct access to customers without intermediaries. The app operates on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform. The company offers its services in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Tumakuru.

Naveen Kumar, a community ambassador for Namma Yatri, said that drivers feel empowered with the app.

“It is easy for customers to book rides, and they get picked up at their doorstep. The fares are fair and transparent, which builds trust with passengers. The drivers earn more, and commuters pay less as there are no commission agents between them. It’s a win-win situation for both drivers and the people,” Mr. Kumar said.

Drivers in Kalaburagi quickly adopted the platform and completed over 5,000 trips in September alone.

“The app received an enthusiastic response from the driver community in Kalaburagi. Around 600 drivers are actively using Namma Yatri in the city, making significant strides in reshaping daily commute in the region. The app will shortly be launched in other parts of the Kalyana Karnataka region, including Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, and Vijayanagara,” he said.

As per the promoters, the partner drivers have completed over 5 crore trips after the app’s launch in November 2022 and collectively earned ₹900 crore without paying any commission.

“With a growing community of 2.2 lakh drivers and over 45 lakh customers, Namma Yatri facilitates around 1.4 lakh trips daily across three cities in Karnataka. As an open platform, it continues to expand its impact, driven by the active participation of local communities,” the promoters said.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi In-charge Priyank Kharge commended Namma Yatri for its initiative to expand its operations in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

“As Kalyana Karnataka grows both economically and socially, the need for affordable, accessible, and efficient transportation is crucial. By empowering local drivers and offering affordable, convenient rides, Namma Yatri is improving livelihoods and enhancing mobility for citizens. I look forward to seeing this model adopted by drivers across all towns in the state,” Mr. Priyank said.

