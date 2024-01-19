GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Namma Swachha Kannamangala campaign launched

January 19, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Xiaomi India has announced a partnership with Stonesoup Trust to launch a first-of-its-kind comprehensive waste management initiative in Kannamangala Gram Panchayat.

According to the release, the project’s objective is to minimise waste generation at its origin and handle it locally and responsibly.

“As part of the ‘Namma Swachha Kannamangala’ campaign, Stonesoup Trust will work with Kannamangala Gram Panchayat, Citizen Group Force GW, and MLA’s Mahadevpura Task Force. Gram Panchayat has six settlements, 14 gated communities, and 80+ commercial establishments. They will oversee the implementation of the project including waste segregation at the source, collection, and the processing of wet and dry waste. A women SHG group, Bharathambe Sanjeevani Grama Panchayat Organisation will be trained to build awareness and run operations to ensure long-term sustainability,” release stated.

