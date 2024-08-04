Namma Metro’s Pink line likely to open in phases

Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line, connecting Kalena Agrahara (Gottigere) on Bannerghatta Road to Nagawara, is scheduled to open in 2025 and will become operational in two phases, according to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The first phase of this expansion features a 7.5 km elevated stretch from Kalena Agrahara (Gottigere) to Tavarekere (Swagath Cross), which is expected to be operational by September 2025. The second phase will introduce a 13.8 km underground line linking Dairy Circle to Nagawara, with completion anticipated in June 2026,” a senior BMRCL official said.

Officials further said Bharat Earth Movers Ltd. (BEML) will deliver the trains between June 2025 and December 2026. BEML had secured a rolling stock order valued at ₹3,177 crore from BMRCL. This order encompasses the supply of 318 coaches for Bengaluru Metro’s Phase 2, including Phase 2A and Phase 2B corridors, with 96 coaches designated for the Pink Line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Significant delays

The much-awaited Pink Line, which will link Bannerghatta Road in the south to Nagawara on the Outer Ring Road in the north of the city, has faced significant delays. Progress on this segment has been hampered by a range of issues, including tender cancellations due to high bids, revisions in alignment before final approval, difficulties with land acquisition among other unforeseen technical issues.

Tunneling work

Meanwhile, the entire tunneling work is expected to be completed by October 2024, according to officials. They reported that approximately 96.7% of the tunneling on this section has already been completed.

In July 2024, BMRCL reached a new milestone when Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Tunga completed 308 meters of tunneling between K.G. Halli and Nagawara, surpassing the previous record of 273 meters set by TBM Urja between Cantonment and Pottery Town in May 2022.

Officials expect that Tunga will surface at Nagawara, the terminal station of the Pink Line, on October 30. Having commenced its final drive on February 3, Tunga has already tunnelled 469 metres of the total 938-metre target. A total of 13 tunnel-boring machines were employed to excavate the 13.92-km underground stretch, which traverses some of the city’s most congested areas, including M.G. Road, Shivajinagar, Langford Town, and Vellara Junction.

The Pink Line, which will connect south and north Bengaluru, will feature 18 stations: Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIM-B, J.P. Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital, Tavarekere, Dairy Circle, Lakkasandra, Langford Town, Rashtriya Military School, M.G. Road, Shivajinagar, Cantonment, Pottery Town, Tannery Road, Venkateshpura, Kadugundanahalli, and Nagawara.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.