GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Namma Metro’s Pink line likely to open in phases

Officials expect the elevated stretch to be opened by September 2025 and underground line by June 2026

Published - August 04, 2024 11:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The much-awaited Namma Metro Pink Line, which will link Bannerghatta Road in the south to Nagawara on the Outer Ring Road in the north, has faced significant delays. 

The much-awaited Namma Metro Pink Line, which will link Bannerghatta Road in the south to Nagawara on the Outer Ring Road in the north, has faced significant delays.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line, connecting Kalena Agrahara (Gottigere) on Bannerghatta Road to Nagawara, is scheduled to open in 2025 and will become operational in two phases, according to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) officials.

“The first phase of this expansion features a 7.5 km elevated stretch from Kalena Agrahara (Gottigere) to Tavarekere (Swagath Cross), which is expected to be operational by September 2025. The second phase will introduce a 13.8 km underground line linking Dairy Circle to Nagawara, with completion anticipated in June 2026,” a senior BMRCL official said.

Officials further said Bharat Earth Movers Ltd. (BEML) will deliver the trains between June 2025 and December 2026. BEML had secured a rolling stock order valued at ₹3,177 crore from BMRCL. This order encompasses the supply of 318 coaches for Bengaluru Metro’s Phase 2, including Phase 2A and Phase 2B corridors, with 96 coaches designated for the Pink Line.

Significant delays

The much-awaited Pink Line, which will link Bannerghatta Road in the south to Nagawara on the Outer Ring Road in the north of the city, has faced significant delays. Progress on this segment has been hampered by a range of issues, including tender cancellations due to high bids, revisions in alignment before final approval, difficulties with land acquisition among other unforeseen technical issues.

Tunneling work

Meanwhile, the entire tunneling work is expected to be completed by October 2024, according to officials. They reported that approximately 96.7% of the tunneling on this section has already been completed.

In July 2024, BMRCL reached a new milestone when Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Tunga completed 308 meters of tunneling between K.G. Halli and Nagawara, surpassing the previous record of 273 meters set by TBM Urja between Cantonment and Pottery Town in May 2022.

Officials expect that Tunga will surface at Nagawara, the terminal station of the Pink Line, on October 30. Having commenced its final drive on February 3, Tunga has already tunnelled 469 metres of the total 938-metre target. A total of 13 tunnel-boring machines were employed to excavate the 13.92-km underground stretch, which traverses some of the city’s most congested areas, including M.G. Road, Shivajinagar, Langford Town, and Vellara Junction.

The Pink Line, which will connect south and north Bengaluru, will feature 18 stations: Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIM-B, J.P. Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital, Tavarekere, Dairy Circle, Lakkasandra, Langford Town, Rashtriya Military School, M.G. Road, Shivajinagar, Cantonment, Pottery Town, Tannery Road, Venkateshpura, Kadugundanahalli, and Nagawara.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Bengaluru Metro / Roads and Rails / indian railways / travel and commuting / public transport / land resources / traffic

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.