Bengaluru’s metro rail to be extended to Tumakuru and Devanahalli

February 16, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST

The 2024-25 Karnataka Budget has outlined plans to expand the Namma Metro to Tumakuru and Devanahalli covering approximately 15 km in north Bengaluru.

“The feasibility report for extending the metro rail from Bangalore International Exhibition Centre to Tumakuru and from Kempegowda International Airport to Devanahalli on a Public-Private Partnership basis will be prepared,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in his Budget speech on Friday.

He said over eight lakh people use metro services daily, and by March 2025, an additional 44 km of metro lines will be incorporated, supplementing the existing 74 km.

“The completion of the Outer Ring Road-Airport Road works under Metro Rail project Phase-2 and Phase-2A is expected by June 2026. A draft Detailed Project Report is being prepared for the construction of a Metro line from Sarjapur to Agara, Koramangala, Dairy Circle, and connecting to Hebbal via Mekhri Circle under Namma Metro Phase-3A. The proposal will be submitted for the approval of the Central government” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Siddaramaiah announced that the BMTC will add 1,334 new electric buses and 820 BS-6 diesel buses to its fleet in the coming days.

Regarding Bengaluru suburban rail project, he said that the initiative is gaining momentum, with the rapid implementation of civil works for Corridor-2, stretching from Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara.

“Integrating various modes of public transport in Bengaluru, such as Metro, suburban rail along with BMTC will help in promoting public transport on a large scale. Our priority is to promote public transport. This will help in reducing traffic congestion and environmental pollution and will improve the standard of life of people in Bengaluru,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.*

Srinivas Alavilli, Fellow, WRI India said that public transport got a boost in the budget with new buses and a strong commitment to metro and suburban train timelines.

“Focus on Climate Action is appreciated as transport contributes significantly to air pollution; unless we act now, we will head in the direction of Delhi and Mumbai. 2023 has been a good year for public transport and with Metro to Electronic City and new buses, 2024 looks promising,” he added.*

“This budget lacks significant measures for addressing transport-related issues, with particular neglect of non-motorised transport. Moreover, it predominantly focuses on high-cost projects without sufficient attention to essential aspects,” said Vinay Srinivas, member of the Bangalore Bus Prayanikara Vedike.

“Proposing a metro to Tumakuru seems impractical. Instead, the government should prioritise the development of suburban railways to interconnect nearby cities, as the metro is Bengaluru-centric,” he added.

