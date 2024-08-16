Namma Metro Phase-III expansion receives Union Cabinet nod 

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the two corridors of Namma Metro’s Phase-III expansion whose project completion cost is estimated at ₹15,611 crore. After receiving approval from the State Cabinet earlier this year, the Union’s approval comes as a shot in the arm for Phase-III expansion.

The first corridor, which will connect J.P. Nagar 4th phase to Kempapura via Goraguntepalya, Magadi Road, Mysuru Road, and Kanakapura Road along the western leg of Outer Ring Road, will cover a distance of 32.15 km. There will be a total of 21 stations on this line.

The second corridor will run from Hosahalli to Kadabagere along Magadi Road and will span 12.5 km with nine stations. These will both be elevated lines and are expected to enhance metro connectivity in the city.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday shared the news about the Union Cabinet’s approval on X and said that Phase-III is expected to be operational by 2029 and will add 44.65 km of new lines to the already existing metro network in Bengaluru.

“This is a Varamahalakshmi festival gift to the citizens of Bengaluru,” he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said on X that the expansion of metro network “will enhance the commuter experience and boost ease of living”.

While the State government will bear 80%-85% of the total project cost, the Union government will take care of the remainder.

Expressing his happiness about the approval, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on X: “Bengaluru is set to elevate its connectivity with two new corridors spanning 44.65 km and 31 stations. This ₹15,611 crore investment will connect our city’s industrial and IT corridors, empowering the people of Karnataka. The Karnataka government will ensure this transformative project is completed on time, enhancing the quality of life for all our citizens.”

Once Phase-III of metro begins its operations, Bengaluru will have an active metro rail network spanning 220.2 km. “We were awaiting this and are happy to receive Union cabinet approval. The geotechnical work is already going on for Phase-III and land acquisition is also in progress. Now we can call tenders for the next stages and take the project forward,” said Yashwant Chawan, Senior Public Relations officer, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd..