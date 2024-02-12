Namma Metro link to Bengaluru airport will be completed by June 2026: Governor

February 12, 2024 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - BENGALURU

Karnataka Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot emphasised the development of infrastructure in Bengaluru and Tier II cities in the State. Work on Bengaluru metro rail project Phase 2A — from Central Silk Board to Krishnarajapura (19.75 km) and Phase-2B Krishnarajapura to Kempegowda International Airport — is in progress, and is expected to be completed by June 2026.

In his address to the joint session of both the Houses of the State legislature on February 12, the Governor said, “Bengaluru metro Phase 2, Reach 5 new line from Ragigudda to Central Silk Board stretches 19.15 km, out of which 3.3 km with 16 stations would be constructed in double decker model. At present, 98% progress has been achieved and the stretch is scheduled for commissioning by July 2024.”

Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project has been taken up in collaboration with the State Government and Indian Railways. Civil work of Baiyappannahalli-Chikkabanavara (25 km) corridor is in progress. The tender for civil work of Heelalige – Rajanukunte (46.24 km) corridor has been finalised. The work will begin soon, the Governor said.

A feasibility report is being prepared for construction of a tunnel, which is intended to reduce traffic congestion in Bengaluru.

Upcoming airports in Karnataka

Construction of airports in Hassan and Raichur would be completed within the stipulated time. Shivamogga airport began operations in 2023. Vijayapura airport would be completed and made operational in 2024.

Drinking water supply

Mr Gehlot said Cauvery Water Supply Phase-5, consisting of supply of 775 MLD additional drinking water to 110 village areas included in the BBMP, is intended to be commissioned in March 2024.

Indira Canteen 2 scheme has been formulated with a view to eliminate the hunger of students, labourers, and working class people. In Phase 2, he said, 188 new canteens with food items will be launched in new towns and local bodies where no canteens had been constructed. Construction has already commenced.

New tourism policy in Karnataka

Mr Gehlot said the Department of Tourism has formulated a blueprint to implement schemes under a new policy. The tourism policy and agenda will soon be announced, including effective measures to promote educational trips by school children to zoos, forest tours, and adventure tourism.