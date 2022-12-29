ADVERTISEMENT

Namma Metro line to Kempegowda International Airport to be ready by December 2023: Bommai

December 29, 2022 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The work on Reach 2, Reach 3, Reach 4 and Reach 5 under Phase 2 will be completed between April to September 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The BMRCL placing the first U-girder on the pillars of the ORR-Airport line near Bagmane Tech Park in Bengaluur in June 2022. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

The Namma Metro line to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru will be thrown open by December 2023, assured Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the final day of the winter session at the Legislative Council today.

Responding to Congress MLC K Govindaraju, who asked the Chief Minister to spell out the reasons for the slow pace of Metro work in Bengaluru, Mr. Bommai said two out of six Metro routes in Bengaluru under Phase 2 had already become operational while three other routes would be thrown open for commuters during 2023.

While work on Metro line to airport will be completed by December 2023, the work on Reach 2, Reach 3, Reach 4 and Reach 5 under Phase 2 will be completed between April to September 2023, he said.

Expressing satisfaction over the pace of work in Bengaluru, Mr Bommai said Metro work is taken up in densely populated areas of the city that not only require acquisition of land but also shifting of utilities and service lines and translocation of trees.

He also pointed out that lockdown and restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic had hampered the progress of the work. He said he was personally supervising the project and added that he had issued directions to the authorities to advance the completion of the work on Phase 2 of the project from 2025 to 2024.

