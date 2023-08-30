ADVERTISEMENT

Namma Metro announces additional trips between Majestic and M.G. Road metro stations on weekdays

August 30, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

BMRCL will be operating additional trips on weekdays (Monday to Friday) with effect from 1 September

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced the operation of additional trips between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station, Majestic, and Mahatma Gandhi Road metro stations on weekdays.

In a release, BMRCL said, “To provide more convenience to the commuters during morning peak hours between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic, and Mahatma Gandhi Road metro stations, BMRCL will be operating additional trips on weekdays (Monday to Friday) with effect from September 1. These additional trips are being done on a trial basis on Purple Line.”

The BMRCL has advised the passengers intending to travel beyond Mahatma Gandhi Road towards Baiyappanahalli to alight at Mahatma Gandhi Road metro station and board the subsequent train.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

BMRCL officials said that they have decided to alleviate congestion during peak hours, as the daily ridership of Namma Metro has surpassed 6,67,000 passengers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US