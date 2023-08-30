HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Namma Metro announces additional trips between Majestic and M.G. Road metro stations on weekdays

BMRCL will be operating additional trips on weekdays (Monday to Friday) with effect from 1 September

August 30, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced the operation of additional trips between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station, Majestic, and Mahatma Gandhi Road metro stations on weekdays.

In a release, BMRCL said, “To provide more convenience to the commuters during morning peak hours between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic, and Mahatma Gandhi Road metro stations, BMRCL will be operating additional trips on weekdays (Monday to Friday) with effect from September 1. These additional trips are being done on a trial basis on Purple Line.”

The BMRCL has advised the passengers intending to travel beyond Mahatma Gandhi Road towards Baiyappanahalli to alight at Mahatma Gandhi Road metro station and board the subsequent train.

BMRCL officials said that they have decided to alleviate congestion during peak hours, as the daily ridership of Namma Metro has surpassed 6,67,000 passengers.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.