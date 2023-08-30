Namma Metro announces additional trips between Majestic and M.G. Road metro stations on weekdays

August 30, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced the operation of additional trips between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station, Majestic, and Mahatma Gandhi Road metro stations on weekdays.

In a release, BMRCL said, “To provide more convenience to the commuters during morning peak hours between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic, and Mahatma Gandhi Road metro stations, BMRCL will be operating additional trips on weekdays (Monday to Friday) with effect from September 1. These additional trips are being done on a trial basis on Purple Line.”

The BMRCL has advised the passengers intending to travel beyond Mahatma Gandhi Road towards Baiyappanahalli to alight at Mahatma Gandhi Road metro station and board the subsequent train.

BMRCL officials said that they have decided to alleviate congestion during peak hours, as the daily ridership of Namma Metro has surpassed 6,67,000 passengers.