‘Namma Clinic’ services will be in all wards of Bengaluru next month: Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that ‘Namma Clinics’ will be launched in 243 wards of Bengaluru next month to offer health services to citizens.

‘Namma Clinics’ is a programme aimed to provide health services to people in their own wards. The State Cabinet recently cleared the recruitment of doctors and nursing staff to ‘Namma Clinics’. The State government has been giving greater priority for health and education in Bengaluru, he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating a slew of development works, including the ‘Basava Dhama’ park, the Dr. B R Ambedkar Community Hall, the4 Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Park, in Mahalakshmi Layout in the city.

Approval has been given for the rejuvenation of 75 lakes and construction of 20 schools under the Amrit programme. Funds have been provided for comprehensive development of Bengaluru.

The work on the 11-km arterial road connecting Tumakuru Road with Mysuru Road would ease traffic congestion at many junctions by 40%, Mr. Bommai said.

The State government has provided ₹6,000 crore under the Nagarothana Project for civic infrastructure; 400-km stormwater drains are being developed with an allocation of ₹1,600 crore; metro rail phase III to connect the outskirts of the city would be launched next year, and work on the ₹15,000-crore suburban rail project has been launched. Many far-sighted projects have been taken up to improve the city’s infrastructure, Mr. Bommai said, and instructed officials to maintain a high quality in the civic works.