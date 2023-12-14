Naming of airports after icons recommended

December 14, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Belagavi

A unanimous decision was taken in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday to recommend naming the Hubballi airport after Sangolli Rayanna, the Belagavi airport after Kittur Rani Chennamma, the Shivamogga airport after Kuvempu, and the Vijayapura airport after Jagajyoti Basaveshwara.

The resolution was tabled by Industries Minister M.B. Patil amid a suggestion by BJP member V. Sunil Kumar that Mangaluru airport should be named after Koti-Chennaiah. Speaker Khader suggested that the airport could be named after Rani Abbakka. Mr. Patil said this could be discussed in the next Cabinet meeting. The suggestion by Congress member Abbayya Prasad that Mysuru airport can be named after Tipu Sultan who died fighting the British was vociferously opposed by BJP members, leading to an argument.

