Names of Umashree, Seetharam, Sudham Das likely to be sent to Governor today for Legislative Council seats 

August 15, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Congress is learnt to have finalised the names of former Ministers Umashree and M.R. Seetharam, besides Sudham Das, for the three vacant seats in the Legislative Council. The Chief Minister’s Office sources said that the names are likely to be dispatched to the Governor’s office on Wednesday to complete the process of nomination.

Party sources said that Ms. Umashree’s name was the latest addition to the list, as the name of Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan, son of former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman and former Union Minister K. Rahman Khan, was dropped from the original list. They said that Ms. Umashree was the choice of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as the candidate.

The three seats in Council fell vacant due to the retirement of P.R. Ramesh, Kondajji Mohan and C.M. Lingappa, who retired after completing their term.

