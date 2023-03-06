ADVERTISEMENT

Name new Parliament House as Anubhava Mantapa among resolutions passed at Lingayat conference

March 06, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The two-day Rashtriya Lingayat Maha Adhiveshana organised by the Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha in Basavakalyan on Saturday passed 12 resolutions, which, among others, includes a demand that the BJP-led Union government implement the recommendation of the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee on granting minority status to Lingayat.

One of the resolutions also demanded that the Centre name the newly constructed Parliament House as Anubhava Mantapa and install a statue of social reformer Basaveshwara at its main entrance with the writing, “Founder of the World’s First Democracy”.

The Maha Adhiveshana demanded that the Central government pass an order instructing all States to celebrate the birth anniversary of Basaveshwara [Basava Jayanti]. The Anubhava Mantapa that is under construction in Basavakalyan should be declared a national monument. The resolution also demanded that Lingayat [religion] should be categorised in a separate column during Census or any surveys conducted by the government.

The Maha Adhiveshana appealed to all Lingayat mutts to follow the principles of Basava philosophy and perform rituals according to Lingayat dharma. It also urged the government to set up a Sharana Kshetra Development Authority for the development of places related to Sharanas of the 12th century.

The Maha Adhiveshana has urged the government to include Sharana Sahitya in schools and university syllabus across the country.

