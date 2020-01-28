Name Kalaburagi Airport after Ambedkar, govt. urged

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) demanded that the government name the Kalaburagi Airport after B.R. Ambedkar.

RPI State vice-president T.M. Bavidoddi, who addressed a press conference here on Monday, exuded the confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale will fulfil the demand and name the airport after Ambedkar.

Mr. Bavidoddi accused Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav of showing favouritism and focusing only on Banjara community rather than giving equal priority to all sections of society in the constituency.