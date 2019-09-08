‘Name change won’t solve backwardness of Hyderabad Karnataka’

Many people in Hyderabad Karnataka, now called Kalyana Karnataka following a Cabinet decision on Friday, feel that renaming the region but not working towards bringing about kalyana (welfare) will be of little help to the people.

The north-east region of the State, comprising Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, Koppal and Ballari districts, once ruled by the Nizams of Hyderabad, has been called Hyderabad Karnataka for years. Congress leaders, including former Ministers Sharan Prakash Patil and Priyank Kharge, said they did not have any objection to the government’s move, but merely changing the name would not do much for the region. “The proposal came the State government during the last winter session of the State legislature held in Belagavi. All the parties, including the Congress and the JD(S) that were part of the government then, had expressed their acceptance. We don’t have any objection. But what we want is for the State to strive to make the region ‘Kalyana Karnataka’ in a real sense,” Mr. Kharge said.

‘Real issues’

Mr. Patil termed the move yet another attempt to divert people’s attention from real issues. “The BJP is known for covering up its failures by taking up emotional issues such as patriotism. We are concerned more about the development of Hyderabad Karnataka region than changing its name. The BJP had opposed Article 371(J) of the Constitution that provided special status to the region. Now, the BJP is in power in the State and only one person from the region has been inducted into the Cabinet. If the BJP really wants to eradicate impoverishment, it should come up with development proposals and increase budgetary allocations. Otherwise, it is an eyewash,” he said.

B.R. Patil, former MLA, argued that the new name — which connotes 12th Century Basaveshwara’s philosophy of egalitarianism, which he espoused in Basavakalyana in present-day Bidar district — is palatable to Hindutva ideologues. “Basavanna and other Sharanas fought against the oppressive Varnashrama Dharma. I am doubtful those who believe in the Hindutva ideology would accept the real idea behind the renaming,” he said.

‘Implement 371(J)’

Raghavendra Kushtagi, a civil society activist from Raichur who was in the forefront of the movement for Article 371(J) of the Constitution, ridiculed the government’s move by stating that it would be “just like renaming a poor man as a rich man”. “When we are seriously concerned about the development of the backward region, the BJP is into renaming business. Special status under Article 371(J) is not being implemented properly and many of the candidates from Hyderabad Karnataka region are not getting reservation outside the region. The BJP never talks about it, but is keen on renaming the area,” he said.

Gandharva Sena, a Bidar-based writer, argued that the decision was a political step aimed at consolidating Lingayat votes. “The renaming of Hyderabad Karnataka was never a demand of the local people. It was a demand of some Bengaluru-based writers who imagined north Karnataka as a Lingayat-dominated region. That is because they see southern Karnataka as a Vokkaliga-dominated region. This comes out of a very simplistic view of the State and its different regions,” he said.

With inputs from Rishikesh Bahadur Desai in Belagavi)