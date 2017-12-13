Name airport after saint Basaveshwara: Ananth Kumar

Union Minister for Fertilizers and Chemicals H.N. Ananth Kumar on Tuesday urged the Union government to name the upgraded Hubballi Airport as Jagajyoti Basaveshwara Airport after the 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara.

Mr. Ananth Kumar made this plea to the Union Minister for Civil Aviation P. Ashok Jagapathi Raju and Minister of State Jayant Sinha, while speaking at the inauguration of the upgraded airport.

Deshpande urged

Making the plea, he also urged the Minister for Large and Medium Industries R.V. Deshpande to get a resolution passed to the effect in the State Legislature and send it to the Union government.

Before the function began, office-bearers of Rashtriaya Basava Dala, Basava Kendra of Gokul Road, Hubballi and Vishwa Lingayat Mahasabha submitted memoranda to the Union Ministers, the MP and also State leaders urging them to name the airport after Basaveshwara.