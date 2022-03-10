Nambyar moot court competition from today

Karnataka Law Society’s Raja Lakhamgouda Law College will organise the 12th annual M.K. Nambyar Memorial National Level Moot Court Competition for law students from Friday.

“The competition is patronised by Attorney General for India K.K. Venugopal, who is a Padma Vibhusan winner and our proud alumnus,’’ college principal A.H. Hawaldar told journalists in Belagavi recently.

“As many as 25 teams from 10 States will participate in this competition. Nearly 30 advocates and academics will be acting as Moot Judges to judge the participants. Prizes worth ₹80,000 will be awarded to the winners in different categories. And, an award worth ₹6,000 will be given to the Best Mooter in the name of advocate Ashok M. Potdar,” he said.

S. Sunil Dutt Yadav, Judge, High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad Bench, will be the chief guest at the inaugural function of the competition scheduled at the K. K. Venugopal Auditorium, KLS Platinum Jubilee Building, in the college on Friday.

Anant N. Mandgi, senior advocate and president of the society, will preside over the inaugural function.

K.S. Hemalekha, Judge, High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad Bench, will be the chief guest at the valedictory function on Sunday and P.S. Sawkar, advocate and chairman, Board of Management of the society, will preside over this function.