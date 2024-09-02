GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nambike Nakshe, system for building plan approval that cuts red tape, launched

Published - September 02, 2024 10:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a significant move aimed at streamlining the building approval process, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday introduced the ‘Nambike Nakshe’ scheme, under which provisional plan approvals for buildings up to 4,000 sq ft can be taken from an authorised architect.

“The new scheme, which is designed to simplify the process for obtaining building plan approvals for plots up to 4,000 sq ft (50x80 ft) within Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits. Under this scheme, property owners can now receive a provisional building plan approval directly from an authorised architect or engineer. Once this provisional plan is obtained, it can be uploaded online for final approval by the BBMP,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

The initiative, which was initially piloted in two BBMP zones, is now being extended across the city. The scheme targets sites developed by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and the Karnataka Housing Board, where most plots fall within the 50x80 ft size range. By enabling property owners to start construction activities with a provisional certificate, the government aims to reduce the bureaucratic hurdles traditionally associated with obtaining building plan sanctions. 

“This system will help people avoid the hassle of navigating multiple approvals and ensure smoother and faster processing,” Mr. Shivakumar added.

BBMP engineers will still conduct inspections at later stages of the construction process to ensure compliance, but the new system is expected to significantly ease the burden on property owners in the city.

