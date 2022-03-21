Namaz in school: Headmistress suspended

The headmistress of a private higher primary school in Shivamogga has been suspended on charges of allowing namaz on the school premises. The management of Vidya Niketan Higher Primary School at Gopala Extension in the city suspended Jabeen Parveen, the headmistress, and served a notice on her on Monday seeking an explanation.

It is said that the students did their prayers on Friday on the school premises. Following a complaint received at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Block Education Officer, P. Nagaraj, was asked to look into the case.

Mr. Nagaraj told The Hindu that after receiving the complaint he asked the school management to submit an explanation about the incident. “Now, the management has suspended the headmistress and served a notice on her,” he said.

Further, the officer said holding either namaz or Saraswati pooja was not allowed on the school premises. “However, we act, whenever there is a complaint. Since there was a complaint about the namaz, we sought an explanation from the school”, the officer said in response to a question.