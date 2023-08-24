Naman 2023: A Spectacular Celebration of Odissi Excellence

August 24, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The city’s very own Odissi dance festival, Naman, is set to captivate art lovers as it returns with another edition. Odissi dance institution, Nrityantar, will present its 12th annual Odissi dance festival on Sunday, August 27.

NAMAN, an initiative by Nrityantar, brings together varied styles and schools of Odissi dance by their finest exponents. The festival has featured many stalwarts from the Odissi world like Guru Smt. Sangeeta Dash, Guru Smt. Aruna Mohanty, and Guru Sharmila Biswas among others.

The term ‘Naman’, literally meaning ‘salutation’, is a tribute to the Guru, the visible embodiment of God. The festival pays rich tributes to great gurus for their invaluable contributions to the growth and popularisation of this proud art. Naman not only pays homage to the traditional Odissi approaches but also welcomes contemporary interpretations that breathe new life into this classical art form.

The audience will be able to experience the magic of Lord Krishna’s divine leelas through the latest Odissi dance offering titled ‘Colours of Krishna’ by the dancers of Nrityantar. Music has been composed by Shri Rupak Kumar Parida and rhythm composition is by Guru Dhaneswar Swain. This dance production has been choreographed and directed by Madhulita Mohapatra.

Preetisha Mohapatra, carrying the legacy of her grandfather, Odissi maestro Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, is set to perform in the festival, which starts at 5.30 p.m. at ADA Rangamandira, J.C. Road, Bengaluru.