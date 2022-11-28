Nalwadi Wadiyar’s statue at Vani Vilas Sagar

November 28, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The statues of erstwhile Mysore royal family members who were behind the establishment of Vani Vilas Sagar, a picturesque dam near Chitradurga in central Karnataka, will be installed in the dam environs as a tribute to the forethought of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

During his address at the 75 th anniversary of Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL), a government of Karnataka enterprise, which was founded by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the CM said the dam, after a gap of 88 years, has reached its maximum capacity and one of the reasons was the Upper Bhadra project.

“I had the opportunity of offering bagina to the brimful dam recently. The dam is a lifeline in the central Karnataka region and is as important as the KRS dam for the farmers of that region,” he said.