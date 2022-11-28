Nalwadi Wadiyar’s statue at Vani Vilas Sagar

November 28, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The statues of erstwhile Mysore royal family members who were behind the establishment of Vani Vilas Sagar, a picturesque dam near Chitradurga in central Karnataka, will be installed in the dam environs as a tribute to the forethought of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his address at the 75 th anniversary of Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL), a government of Karnataka enterprise, which was founded by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the CM said the dam, after a gap of 88 years, has reached its maximum capacity and one of the reasons was the Upper Bhadra project.

“I had the opportunity of offering bagina to the brimful dam recently. The dam is a lifeline in the central Karnataka region and is as important as the KRS dam for the farmers of that region,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US