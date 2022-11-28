  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022South Korea vs. Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Ghana takes lead after Kudus brace

Nalwadi Wadiyar’s statue at Vani Vilas Sagar

November 28, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The statues of erstwhile Mysore royal family members who were behind the establishment of Vani Vilas Sagar, a picturesque dam near Chitradurga in central Karnataka, will be installed in the dam environs as a tribute to the forethought of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

During his address at the 75 th anniversary of Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL), a government of Karnataka enterprise, which was founded by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the CM said the dam, after a gap of 88 years, has reached its maximum capacity and one of the reasons was the Upper Bhadra project.

“I had the opportunity of offering bagina to the brimful dam recently. The dam is a lifeline in the central Karnataka region and is as important as the KRS dam for the farmers of that region,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.