Nalwadi remembered on his 139th birth anniversary  

June 04, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

A grand procession was taken through the main thoroughfares of Mysuru on Sunday, June 4, to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the erstwhile ruler of Mysuru.

Described as the “Rajarishi” by Mahatma Gandhi, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, who ruled Mysuru from 1902 until his death in 1940, is remembered not only for the infrastructure projects like KRS reservoir, hydro-electric project at Shivanasamudra and K.R. Hospital, but also the administrative reforms.

A grand procession comprising various folk and cultural troupes, which started from from Khille Venkataswamy Temple on the Mysuru Palace premises, passed through K.R. Circle, where floral tributes were offered to the statue of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

The procession resumed on D. Devaraj Urs Road and passed through Metropole Circle before reaching Kalamandira, where the district administration had organised a function in association with Zilla Panchayat, Mysuru City Corporation, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Mysuru Palace Board, Department of Kannada and Culture and Arasu Mandali Sangha, in memory of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

Director of AKKA IAS Academy, Bengaluru, Dr. Shivakumar, who had been invited as the Chief Speaker for the function, emphasised the need to keep reminding the younger generations about the contributions of Nalwadi.

Though a large number of kings had ruled different parts of the country, Dr. Shivakumar pointed out that barely a handful are remembered by the people for making a difference in the lives of their subjects.

While most rulers thought it was the duty of the people to serve them, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar was among the rulers, who believed in serving the people by making the lives of their subjects easy.

Born in 1884, Nalwadi reign began in August 1902 when he was barely 18 years old. But, he laid the foundation for modern state of Mysore by establishing new railway lines, ensuring drinking water supply, starting the City Improvement Trust Board (CITB), which later became MUDA, besides starting industries like the Iron factory at Bhadravathi, Government sandalwood oil factory at Bengaluru, Mysore Sugar factory at Mandya etc.

Mr. Nalwadi’s contribution towards eradication of social evils like Devadasi system and promotion of widow remarriage and education for girls was also recalled on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor of Mysuru Shivakumar said that Mysuru had emerged as one of the best planned cities in Asia because of the foresight of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra paid tributes to Nalwadi’s vision for Mysuru by planning for broad roads, underground drainage system, construction of dams etc. and said that he considered it a privilege to serve Mysuru as its Deputy Commissioner.