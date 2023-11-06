Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar award conferred on Deve Gowda

November 06, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar award, Kannada Sahitya Parishat’s endowment award, was conferred on the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda in Bengaluru on Monday.

The award was conferred by former Chief Justice of India M.N. Venkatachaliah at the residence of the former Prime Minister as the latter could not make it to the function venue due to his ill health. The parishat president Mahesh Joshi was present.

“I am happy that the Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar award has been conferred on Mr. Gowda, who is the only Prime Minister from Karnataka,” the former Chief Justice said. He also praised the former Prime Minister by calling him a farsighted administrator.