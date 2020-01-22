Nalini Balakumar case: Siddaramaiah condemns Mysuru Advocates’ Association

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday condemned the resolution adopted by Mysuru Advocates’ Association against appearing for Nalini Balakumar, who has been accused of sedition.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah described the resolution as “unconstitutional, undemocratic and against professional dharma”. He stood by the advocates who had defied the Association’s “illegal” diktat, and signed the ‘vakalathnama’ to represent Nalini Balakumar. “The advocates who signed have done the right thing.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah said Nalini’s act of holding aloft a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard does not amount to sedition. Finding fault with the police for booking her under sedition, the former Chief Minister referred to the proceedings of a similar case in Delhi High Court, where the judge reportedly questioned the public prosecutor whether he had read the Constitution.

Questioning how the placard can be considered anti-national when Kashmir was gripped by emergency with prohibitory orders remaining in force, Mr. Siddaramaiah justified Nalini’s right to make a statement against the wrongs as perceived by her. “If you write your opinion, can they book you under sedition?”, he asked the journalists.

Terming as “illegal” the threat of disciplinary action against the advocates representing Nalini, Mr. Siddaramaiah said such actions will not pass the test of law and will be struck down by the court.

He termed the resolution adopted by the Association as ‘political’ and criticised the goondaism” displayed by a section of the advocates, who had allegedly tried to manhandle advocate and former Chairperson of State Women’s Commission Manjula Manasa.