Nalin Kumar Kateel secures a hat-trick in Dakshina Kannada

The BJP won the Lok Sabha election in Dakshina Kannada for the eighth consecutive term. Candidate and incumbent MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, 52, scored a hat-trick by defeating Mithun M. Rai, aged 34, of the Congress by a margin of 2,74,621 votes.

The vote share of Mr. Kateel stood at 57.57% (7,74,285 votes) and Mr. Rai secured 4,99,664 votes (37.15%).

In the last Lok Sabha election, the BJP’s vote share stood at 53.22% against 41.32% of the Congress. In 2009 election, it was 49.15% against 45.17% of the Congress.

For the Congress, replacing its long-standing candidate B. Janardhana Poojary with youth leader Mr. Rai did not help the party wrest the seat it lost to the saffron party about three decades ago.

Mr. Kateel attributed his success to the “Modi tsunami” in the constituency.

“There was Modi wave in 2014. But, this time there was tsunami,” he said. People have voted for the administration, development and measures taken by Mr. Modi to protect the country,” he said.

The BJP had fought the elections in the constituency on the planks of Hindutva and development.

Perhaps fearing that attacking the Hindutva agenda would work to the BJP’s advantage, the Congress refrained from commenting on it during the election campaign. Mr. Rai left no stones unturned by visiting minor to major temples, ‘daivasthanas’ and calling on religious leaders. But, it did not help to trounce the BJP.

It was evident during the Congress campaign that it lacked grassroot workers on the lines of the BJP, and many of its senior and middle-rank leaders had stayed away from the active campaign. Many of its leaders were unhappy over the party fielding a junior by sidelining seniors.

The mood of BJP workers was upbeat after Mr. Modi addressed an election campaign at Nehru Maidan in the city on Apirl 13, a week ahead of the election in the constituency on April 18.