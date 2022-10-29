 Nalin Kumar Kateel in Mysuru

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel addressed a party workers’ Sankalpa Sabha meeting organised by BJP’s Krishnaraja Assembly constituency unit in Mysuru on Saturday.
Mr. Kateel called upon the party workers to strengthen their booth-level activity to ensure their return to power in the State. Former Minister and BJP MLA representing Krishnaraja constituency S.A. Ramdas was among the leaders present at the meeting held at Bhootala Playground in Vidyaranyapuram.