Nalin Atul’s transfer order cancelled

The State government on Thursday cancelled its order of October 8, 2020 transferring Additional Commissioner of Public Instruction, Kalaburagi, Nalin Atul, as Deputy Secretary of Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB).
Preeti Gehlot, who was transferred to replace Mr. Atul, was posted as Commissioner of Ballari Municipal Corporation with immediate effect.
The Commissioner of Ballari Municipal Corporation has also been declared equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of Director of Municipal Administration.
When the order to transfer Mr. Atul was issued last month, many people within the Education Department and outside had strongly opposed it, while hailing the constructive work being carried out by the officer.
